PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — William “Bill” Swart Jr., age 99, passed away of natural causes on August 27, 2021 at the Epione Pavilion nursing home in Cuba City, Wisconsin.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday August 30, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Rev. Gus Carns will officiate. Burial will be at Pleasant View Primitive Methodist Church Cemetery, rural Belmont. A luncheon will follow the service. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Bill was born on March 24, 1922 in Cuba City, (Hazel Green Township) Wisconsin, the son of William Swart Sr. and Mable “Marie” Swart. Bill attended Belmont High School and was a 1939 graduate. After high school he attended the University of Wisconsin Farm Short Course in Madison, graduating in March of 1942. He worked for Oscar Meyer in Madison from December of 1943 until March of 1944.
On December 8, 1945 he married Florence Eileen Edwards at the Belmont United Methodist Church. Bill and Florence farmed in the Belmont and Platteville area until 1975. He and Florence moved to Platteville after retiring from twenty nine years of farming. Bill then worked for his brother Richard at the County Seedman, UBC Lumber, and the Platteville Co-Op hauling fuel oil to the surrounding area. In 1987 after he had “retired” he became the manager of the Hearthside Apartments in Platteville. He continued as manager there until he turned 90 years old.
In his younger years Bill enjoyed fishing, Card Club (playing euchre and 500) and watching a good ball game. He was a lifelong member of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau and International Order of Odd Fellows. He was also a trustee at the Westview Methodist Church for a number of years. Most recently he worshiped at the Pleasant View Primitive Methodist Church until failing health prevented his attendance. He enjoyed going for drives in the country and going out for a meal, especially breakfast. He lived his whole life in the Platteville area and never failed to see and talk to someone he knew, whenever he went out for a meal in one of the local restaurants.
Preceding Bill in death were his parents; his wife, Florence; his brothers, Robert & Richard; a daughter, Marla; daughter-in-law, Tammy; and son, Alvin. He was also preceded in death by two great-grandsons. He is survived by his sons, Wayne (Jill) Swart of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; and Roger (Adonna) Swart of Cross Plains, Wisconsin; companion, JoAnn Schober; sisters-in-law, Betty Swart and Geraldine Swart. He is further survived by 10 grandchildren, Trevor (Amy) Swart, Tyler Swart, Tana (Adam) Kuhlow, Faith and Dustin (fiance, Christina Gliedt) Orton, Tony (Sara) Swart, Alex (Patty) Swart, Brooke (Ryan) Peterson, Lucas (Abigail) Swart, Megan (Jake Haynes) Swart; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Southwest Health Hospital, Grant County Hospice, the nurses and staff at Epione Pavilion, and, especially, Dr. White and the staff at Medical Associates for the wonderful care dad received over the past months.