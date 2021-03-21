Wanda J. Sefzik, 96, of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center.
Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque, where friends may greet the family from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Services will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home Facebook page. Rev. Greg Parker will officiate. Interment will be at Dubuque Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared at egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Wanda was born September 8, 1924, in Seymour, Missouri, the daughter of Frederick and Beatrice Patrum. As a young woman, she worked at Maid-Rite in Dubuque where she met Merle J. Sefzik. They were married on December 24, 1943, on Treasure Island in California. While Merle was fighting in World War II, Wanda worked at the Armory in Sabula making munitions, and also took a job operating the elevator in a 17-story building, across from Central Park in New York City. She later worked at the Carousel Snack shop in Kennedy Mall, where she made many lasting friendships.
Wanda was a devoted homemaker who loved helping her family with anything and everything. She was a great cook, and no one ever went away from her house hungry. Wanda was an avid reader, often coming home with stacks of books from the library. She also enjoyed playing bingo and taking long walks.
Wanda is survived by two daughters, Bev Folkers, of Des Moines, and Linda Johns, of Dubuque; her grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Cari (Eric) Lindgren, of Urbandale, and their son Zack Schaaf, of Minneapolis; Mike (Robyn) Johns and their children, Parker and Emery, all of Dubuque; and A.J. (Jillian) Johns of Leawood, KS; Dan (Diane) Folkers of West Des Moines; Lori (Jim) Billings of Pleasantville, and Steve Folkers of Indianola, and many great-grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle, on April 5, 2013; her parents; her son-in-law, Lee Folkers; and two brothers, Jim (Betty) and Fred “Bud” Patrum. Memorials may be made to Area Residential Care (ARC).
The family would like to thank her many friends at Eagle Pointe Place, where they lovingly referred to her as “Our Wanda”, Mike and Julie Gansemer, Stonehill Care Center, and Hospice of Dubuque.