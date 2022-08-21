Jean M. (Breitbach) Bruce, age 81, of Dubuque, passed away at 12:43 a.m., on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Luther Manor. To celebrate Jean’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, at Behr Funeral Home with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Entombment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Jean was born on March 13, 1941, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Clarence and Eileen (Cole) Breitbach.
Jean was a life-long resident of Dubuque where she graduated from the Immaculate Conception Academy, Class of 1959. After school, Jean went to work as the main baker at Bishops for several years. She truly loved cooking and baking so it was a great place for her to work. She later went to work with Barnstead/Thermolyne as an assembly technician for 28 years until retiring in 2007. In her free time Jean enjoyed listening to 70’s rock music, watching tv, reading and getting outside for a nice long walk. She was also known to try her luck at the casinos on occasion. Jean enjoyed trips with her sisters to Colorado to visit family and going on a hot air balloon excursion for her 40th birthday. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
Those left to cherish Jean’s memory include her daughter, Michelle Beckman, Johnstown, CO; her grandchildren, Zakh Wilet, New York City, Dr. Kristina (Jason) Hart MD, Oregon, Jordan Bode, Erin Beckman and Amber Beckman, all of Loveland, CO; a great-grandson, Brock Schmitt; her siblings, LoAnn (Duane) VanHement, Bellevue, IA, Dori Breitbach, Dubuque, IA and Mary (Jim) Leslein, Dubuque, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Randy Bruce; and a brother Ronald (Sherry) Breitbach.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Jean’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Jean Bruce Family.
