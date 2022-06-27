Arlene Mae Osthoff, 84, of Dubuque, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at her home.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Arlene will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Church of the Nativity, with Father Andy Upah as the celebrant. Burial will be in Guttenberg Cemetery.
Arlene was born July 13, 1937, in Dubuque, the daughter of George and Irene Waldorf Eigenberger. She married Bob Quinlan on June 20, 1959. They later divorced. On May 27, 1992, she married Keith Osthoff in Dubuque. He died May 8, 1996.
She was a graduate of Immaculate Conception Academy in Dubuque.
She worked at J.C. Penney’s for 27 years in the catalog department, where she became manager before retiring in 1994.
She was a member of Church of Nativity and Catholic Daughters of America. She belonged to St. Ann’s Society at St. Mary’s in Guttenberg and the Literary Club of Guttenberg. She loved her three daughters very much and was glad to see them happy and secure. She was also a very loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She believed in doing for others with the motto “Do unto others what you would have them do unto yourself.”
Survivors include her two daughters, Carol Ann Cronin and Christine Quinlan, both of Dubuque; one son-in-law, Frank Thomas, of Dubuque; three grandchildren, Molly (Jason) Herrick, Angela (John) McSpadden and Jared Thomas; five great-grandchildren, Collin, Dash, Sage, Koa and Luna; one stepson, Gary Osthoff, of Dubuque; three stepdaughters, Gail (Merle) Hofftender, of East Dubuque, IL, Ginny Vett, of Des Moines, and Geri (Brad) Nederhoff, of Boston; one brother-in-law, Cy Thiltgen, of Dubuque; one sister-in-law, Mary Alys Varvel, of Pensacola, FL; and many loving nieces and nephews and friends.
Besides her husband, Keith, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Vicki Thomas; three sisters, Rita Mae Eigenberger, Jeanette Wagner and Jeanne Thiltgen; one brother, Robert Eigenberger; one niece, Debra Spoerl; and her first husband, Bob Quinlan.
A memorial has been established.
The family thanks Dr. Andrea Ries, Hospice of Dubuque, especially Amy, Courtney, Chris and Kelly, doctors, nurses, and staff at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, nurses and staff at Manor Care, and all of her family and friends for being there with their caring support.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Arlene’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
