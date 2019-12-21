DURANGO, Iowa — Alfred “Fritz” Behnke, 91, of Durango, died Friday, December 20, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Mass of Christian Burial for Alfred “Fritz” will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Church of the Resurrection, with Rev. Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Alfred was born December 8, 1928, in Durango, IA, the son of Martin and Katherine Krug Behnke. On August 25, 1953, he married Loretta Stecher in Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill. They were blessed with 66 wonderful years together. He worked 28 years at John Deere Dubuque Works. He also farmed the 150-year-old Behnke family farm with pride. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was a member of Church of the Resurrection, and UAW local 94. He was a good carpenter and had amazing mechanical skills. He could fix anything broken. We were blessed to have him as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother and friend.
Survivors include his wife, Loretta; six sons, Bob (LeeAnn) Behnke, Tom (Brenda Ries) Behnke, Mark (Bev) Behnke, Ken (Cindy) Behnke, Jim (Barb) Behnke, Jerry (Margie) Behnke; six daughters, Marilyn (Dan) Kammiller, Carol (Jerry) Backes, Rose (Vern) Welter, Jean (Keith) Oberfoell, Kathy (Jeff) Schmitt, Karen (John) Schmitt; 40 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Marie Kutsch; in-laws, Noel (Pearl) Stecher, Joe (Carol) Stecher, Jeanne Stecher, Joyce (Jerry) Schmitt and Eileen Fisher.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Anton and Leona Stecher; sister, Marietta (Richard) Heim; sister and brothers-in-law, Walter Kutsch, Lorraine (Clem) Aird, Mary (Al) Hirsch, Vic (Lou) Stecher, Lawrence Fisher, Loras (Sue) Stecher; three great-grandchildren, Matthew Hefel, Miles Fitz, and George Backes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Dubuque, and the Building a Visible Presence Resurrection School Capital Campaign.
A special thank-you to Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jessica, for their loving care.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Alfred “Fritz’s” obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.