DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Donald J. Hermsen, 89, Dyersville and formerly of Luxemburg passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, surrounded by his family at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held 3-8pm Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville where the NV/Luxemburg Fire Department will gather at 6:30. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 9-10 am at the funeral home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate.
Donald was born June 9, 1933, the son of Edward and Florence (Vaske) Hermsen. He married Grace Olberding on Sept. 20. 1955, in Dyersville. Together they farmed near Luxemburg and raised their family, after which he was a Farm Bureau Agent. He also served the community on the NV/Luxemburg Fire Board. Later he helped all of his children on their farms and with their many projects. Throughout his life he really enjoyed fishing. He and Grace also enjoyed being members of their monthly card club for over 65 years. In 2019 they moved from their home in Luxemburg to the Ellen Kennedy Living Center.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Grace, children: Joseph (Lynn) Hermsen of Farley, Gary Hermsen of Luxemburg, Alan (Debra) Hermsen of Manchester, Mary (Howard) Zuckerman of Livonia, MI, Ann (Pat) Dunkel of Dyersville, Lisa (David) Sweeney of Tipton, Jane (Brian) Bockenstedt of Center Point; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Hermsen of Dubuque, 18 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren; in-laws: Sharon Hermsen, Jim (Katie) Olberding, Darlene Olberding and Shirley Olberding, all of Dyersville
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Mark and daughter-in-law, Lois Hermsen, grandson, Scott Hermsen, parents-in-law, Andrew and Agnes Olberding, siblings: Charles Hermsen, Ed Hermsen Jr. and a sister in infancy, Wilma; in-laws: George Olberding, Richard and Alice Olberding, Gene Olberding and Shirley Hermsen.
Memorials are preferred to the Ellen Kennedy Living Center or the NV/Luxemburg Fire Department.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com or send cards to Kramer Funeral Home 750 — 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040 in care of the deceased name.
