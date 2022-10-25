DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Donald J. Hermsen, 89, Dyersville and formerly of Luxemburg passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, surrounded by his family at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque.

Visitation will be held 3-8pm Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville where the NV/Luxemburg Fire Department will gather at 6:30. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 9-10 am at the funeral home prior to funeral services.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.