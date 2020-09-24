BLAINE, Minn. — Leon “Shots” Schultz, 83, of Blaine, Minn., formerly of Dubuque, died peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer on September 21, 2020.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He was born on February 22, 1937, in New Vienna, Iowa, the son of Leo and Kathleen (Freymann) Schultz.
Shots was outgoing, friendly, and never met a stranger. A passionate lifelong Packers fan, he made sure everyone he encountered knew it. He grew up playing fast-pitch softball and was a talented catcher for 22 years. He was honored and inducted into the Kiwanis Fast-Pitch Softball Hall of Fame in 1994, and the Softball Hall of Fame in 1997. He worked for John Deere and later owned and operated Sport Print Bowling and Pro-Shop.
He will be sadly missed by wife Vickie of 35 years; children, Marty (Nancy) Schultz, of Anchorage, Alaska, Mick (Karen) Schultz, of Monroe City, Mo., Roger (Rhonda) Schultz, of Cary, Ill., Kathy (Tim) Bartels, of Potosi, Wis., Joe (Heather) Schultz, of Milwaukee, Wis., Cary (Carrie) Schultz, of Ponte Vedra, Fla., Paul (Monica) Schultz, of Cary, Ill.; two stepchildren, Jennifer (Jay) Bartle, of Blaine, Minn., and Jim Vallet, of Chicago, Ill.; a brother, Tom (Arlene) Schultz, of Kieler, Wis.; a sister, Mary Grace (Dale) Leibfried, of Platteville, Wis.; 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents.
Crescent Tide Cremation Services of St. Paul, Minn., is assisting the family.