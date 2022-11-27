Everley “Evie” Kay Krier, 3, of Dubuque, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Evie will be 10:30 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant.
Everley was born August 3, 2019, in Iowa City, IA, the daughter of Miranda Klein and Austin Krier.
Evie was baptized at the Church of the Resurrection. She was the heart of our family and the motivation we needed to keep going. Despite her short time on earth, she was deeply loved and brought immense joy to those around her. She loved to listen to music, toys with bright lights, being tickled, and most of all, spending time with her family. You couldn’t help but smile when you heard her contagious laugh. We will never forget her big, beautiful smile and her sweet innocence. She loved being included in her siblings’ adventures. Everley loved listening to her big sister Ava tell her stories and her big brother Kaiser, could always make her laugh with his silly antics. But Evie’s favorite thing of all was to be held and cuddled by her Mom and Dad. She was loved by all who met her and will forever be our “Evie girl”.
Survivors include her mother, Miranda Klein of Dubuque, her father, Austin Krier of Dubuque, sister, Ava and brother, Kaiser, grandfather, Ron Klein of Dubuque, grandmother, Lisa Klein of Dubuque, grandmother, Renee Krier of Dubuque, great-grandfather, Bill Odefey of Dubuque, great-grandmother, Sandy Pierce of Sherrill, IA, great-grandfather, Richard Rennison of Dubuque, great-grandmother, Kathy Rennison of Dubuque, great-grandfather, Donald Krier, Sr. of Dubuque, great-grandmother, Terri Krier of Dubuque, aunts and uncles, Morgan, Lyle, and Logan Klein; Breanna, Amelia, Roni, Paige, Destiny, Kam, and Brentley Krier; and Godparents Courtney Gibbs and Brandon Blakemore.
She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Donald Krier, Jr., great-grandma, Barb Odefey, great-grandpas, Lyle Klein and Bob Pierce, and great-aunt, Angie.
A special thank you to her pediatrician, Dr. Tom Callahan, Dubuque police and paramedics and staff at MercyOne Hospital. As well as Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral home for helping us navigate this difficult time.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Evie’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
