SAVANNA, Ill. — Thomas M. Gramer, 71, of Fulton, died on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, where services will be held at 4 p.m.
