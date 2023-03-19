Eugene “Butch” Morton, 80, of Dubuque, passed away on March 14, 2023.
In keeping with his wishes, a private family farewell and burial will be held. Inurnment will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Eugene was born on August 28, 1942 to James and Florence (Mai) Morton in Dubuque, Iowa.
He was united in marriage to Mona (Reittinger) Morton on April 14, 1962.
Eugene worked at the Dubuque Packing Company for over forty years.
Eugene enjoyed fishing, bowling, competitive dancing, and playing poker.
He also had a wild streak and enjoyed motorcycle racing in his younger years. He rode roller coasters well into his 70’s.
Eugene was an avid football fan and loved cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Bears.
In his later years he liked keeping up with the younger guys group and made several poker trips to Las Vegas and had a few winning years in Fantasy Football League.
He cherished time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchild. It was rare that he ever missed a basketball game, track meet or dance performance.
Eugene was known for his famous homemade caramels. These became a hot commodity among many during the holiday season.
Always strong willed and independent, his funny quips and humorous impressions could instantly get a room rolling in laughter.
Eugene is survived by his wife Mona; children, Sandy (Norm Duve) Morton of Mesa, AZ, Diana “Bee” Morton of St. Paul, MN, Terry Ann Morton of Dubuque, IA, and Kate (Josh) Knepper of Peosta, IA; Grandchildren, Trena Miller and Grey Knepper; and great-grandchild, Mateo Miller. He is also survived by his sister, Anna Close of Dubuque.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Joann Hittenmiller.
Eugene’s family wishes to extend a most heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Hawkeye Care Center, Eagle Pointe Place, and Hospice of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, a Eugene Morton Memorial Fund has been established.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
