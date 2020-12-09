Arthur C. Lynch, 84, of Dubuque, IA, and formerly of Farley, Iowa, and Petersburg, Illinois, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at his home in Dubuque, Iowa.
A private family service for Arthur will be held at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa. Anyone wishing to send a memorial may send it to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN: Arthur C. Lynch family, P.O. 99, Farley, Iowa 52045.
Arthur was born July 25, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, son of Edward and Florence (Meckes) Lynch. On April 26, 1958, he was united in marriage to Monica Rae Fluor at St. Symphorosa Church in Chicago. He was employed as a sculptor and creator of art until his retirement.
He was a member of St. Peter’s Parish in Petersburg, IL, the Moose Lodge of Chicago, IL, the Audubon Society and the Worthington Sportsman Club.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Monica, of Dubuque, IA; five children, Colleen (David) Zapf, of Ball Ground, GA, Kathleen (Bret) Naber, of Hiawatha, IA, Christine (Richard) Shaben, of Portage, WI, Kelli (Steve) Loes, of Dubuque, IA, and Dan (Sue) Lynch, of Farley, IA; 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and his brother, Daniel Lynch, of Petersburg, IL.
He is preceded in death by infant grandsons, Curtis and Brian Naber; his parents; and two sisters, Carol Balchunas and Lavern (Sis) Gramm.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque or Dubuque County Right to Life in his name.
A video tribute may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.