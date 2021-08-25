DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Norma Mae Link, 91, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021 at her home in Dyersville, Iowa.
Visitation for Norma will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., on Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier Dyersville, Iowa, where services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville. The mass will be live streamed on the St. Francis Xavier web page at 11:30 on Friday.
She was born on April 8, 1930 in Worthington, Iowa, daughter of Lawrence and Emma (Krogman) Funke. She received her education in the Worthington area schools. On August 26, 1948 she was united in marriage to Lawrence L. Link. He preceded her in death on August 2, 2014.
She was employed at the former Ertl Company in Dyersville for 27 years. Norma and Lawrence were the “adopted” grandparents for Marvin and Rosie Funke family. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Dyersville, Iowa.
She is survived by her brother, Marvin (Rosie) Funke of Dyersville, IA; three sisters-in-law, Kay Funke of Monticello, IA, Nancy Link Dolphin of Eldridge, IA and Kathleen Funke of Dubuque, IA.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Gilbert (Mary) Funke, Deloras (Clarence) Sabers, Irma (Ray) Hess, LeVern (Irene) Funke, Lucille (Joseph) Kelchen, Grace (Gilbert) Link, Donald Funke and Eldon Funke.