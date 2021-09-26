Brenda A. Briggs, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, Faith Temple United Pentecostal Church. Service: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
William H. Calvert, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life gathering: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Darlene F. DeSotel, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home, Monona. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona.
Robert F. Kaiser, Potosi, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. today, Sunset Lanes, Dickeyville, Wis. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Mary F. Kirkham-Baal, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Joanne Loysen, Los Angeles, Calif. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Elks Lodge, Dubuque.
William G. McGuire, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Stone Cliff Winery.
Helen B. Rahe, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, Kramer Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral mass: 11 a.m. Monday, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello.
Donald F. Renner, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, and 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
C.E. Smith, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, Westminster Presbyterian Church. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Jeffrey L. Watkinson, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Norbert F. Wieland, Burton, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, Wis. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the funeral home.