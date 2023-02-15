CASCADE, Iowa — Mary Janaan Crispo, 86, of Cascade, Iowa and formerly of Andover, Massachusetts, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Riverbend Retirement Community in Cascade, Iowa.
The family will greet friends and relatives of Mary from 9 until 10 a.m., on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Temple Hill, Iowa, where services for Mary will be held at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark Osterhaus preceding.
She was born December 18, 1936 in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Lester and Mary (Kenny) Lyons. She was married to Frederick William Crispo. He preceded her in death on June 23, 2019.
She received her Master’s Degree in early childhood education. She was a 4th grade teacher at the Blackstone School on the south side of Boston for over 46 years. “She had the warmest eyes, and was the biggest little sweetheart you could ever meet,” according to her son Rick.
She is survived by four children, Jan (Brian) Duffy of Methuen, MA, Becky Crispo (Daryl Barnes) of Hampstead, New Hampshire, Rick Crispo of Bellevue, IA, and Michelle Crispo (Jason Swinbourne) of Scarborough, Maine; 8 grandchildren; her siblings, Pat Lyons of Cascade, IA, Eleanor (Harvey) Denlinger of Cedar Rapids, IA, Loras (Linda) Lyons of Anamosa, IA, Rosemary Wiley of Elmhurst, IL, Carol Stachura of Palentine, IL, Kenny (Mary) Lyons of Monticello, IA and Jean (Joe) Lynch of Cascade, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jim Lyons and Dickey Lyons; and one sister-in-law, Betty Lyons.
