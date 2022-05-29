NORTH BUENA VISTA, Iowa — On May 23,2022, the Lord called Ken to Himself after living with cancer for an extended period of time. Ken was born in Sand Springs, IA on May 10,1939 the third son of Vernon and Berniece (Albang) Payne and spent his early years in the Monticello area where he also received his education. On May 3,1958 Ken was united in marriage with Ruth Postel, his high school sweetheart. Their union was blessed with eight children-Teri Didonna, Boise, ID; Wendy, St. Paul, MN; Mark (Ann), Elkader; Christa, Clarksville, IA; Zachary (Megan), Elkader; and three deceased children-Kenneth Jr., Timothy and Mary. Also eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Ken served in the United States Navy for 12 years with active duty at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii in the Submarine Service. They moved to the Guttenberg area in 1971 and to their present address in North Buena Vista in 1974. Ken was employed by Ertl Co. until it closed then he went to his love of trucking and drove for Link Brothers of Dyersville until retirement. He enjoyed his retirement working on John Deere tractors, gardening (100 tomato plants!) and spending time with his children and Grandchildren. Besides his three children, Ken was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Robert and Roger and two sisters, Patsy and Janet. Survivors as well as his wife and living children are Ken’s brothers, Cliff (Gladys), Monticello; John (Linda), Central City; Steven, Scotch Grove; sister-Sherrie, Minneapolis, MN; and sister-in-law, Betty Payne, Monticello. Memorial services will be held Friday June 3, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 106 Riverpark Drive, Guttenberg, IA, at 1:30 PM. There will be a reception after the service in the church basement where all are invited to attend and share memories of Ken. Ken will be remembered and missed by all his many friends and neighbors. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.iowacremation.com.
