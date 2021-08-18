Jane Patricia (Stammeyer) Welsh, 70, of Bethany Home Retirement Center passed away on August 14th, 2021, at Bethany Home.
Family and friends may gather from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 20th, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Jane was born on June 18, 1951, in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of Virgil and C. Patricia (McLees) Stammeyer. She graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in 1968, in Dubuque, Iowa, and then received her B.S. from Loyola University Maryland, Baltimore, Maryland. She married Bill Welsh Sr. in 1968 at the Church of the Nativity, they later divorced.
She worked for Key City Bank and DB&T Bank both in Dubuque, Hyatt Regency, in Washington DC, Kimpton Hotel, in Alexandria, Virginia and lastly as a Congressional Stenographer for the United States Senate, in Washington, DC. She was accepted into Who’s Who in American Colleges.
Janie loved to dance, swim and play tennis with her friends while growing up. One of the fondest memories she had growing up was playing hopscotch in the driveway. She truly enjoyed being able to attend and volunteer at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. to show support for her father Virgil Stammeyer and brother Matthew Stammeyer’s years of service to the Iowa State Patrol. She loved being able to attend and enjoy her granddaughters (Hannah and Gabrielle) musicals and plays and grandson Samuels ball games. She cared and loved for her 3 stray cats (Felix, Liberty and Poppie) like her little furry kids. Janie loved coming back and being able to go on the Mississippi River with her close friends (Tom and Cyndi Kiefer) and many more friends when she would come back to Dubuque to visit.
She is survived by her son William (Lori) Welsh; her grandchildren, Hannah, Gabrielle & Samuel Welsh; sisters, Charlotte Lezcano and Cassie (Dean) Hanley; her brother, Matt (Sue) Stammeyer; nieces & nephews, Abel (Tracy) Lezcano, Sara Hanley Garcia, John, Erin, & Joe Stammeyer; great nieces & nephews, Luc, Maggie and TJ Lezcano; and her uncle, Eugene (Krista) Stammeyer
Janie was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil & C. Patricia (McLees) Stammeyer; aunts & uncles, Imogene Stammeyer, Vince & Edith McLees, Don & Norma McLees; and her brother-in-law, Abel Lezcano Sr.
Donations can be made in Jane’s name to Hospice of Dubuque or the Dubuque Humane Society.
We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the love and care shown to Jane over the years to the staff of Bethany, the staff of Hospice with special thanks to Mel, Stephanie and Suzanne; also to her special friends (Cyndi & Tom Kiefer), Teresa & Phil Kalvelage, Denise Lavechek, and Patti Hendricks.