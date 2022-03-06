Richard C. “Dick” Wagener, 79, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, where services will follow.

Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.

