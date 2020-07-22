Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Naomi J. Bender, Monticello, Iowa — Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. today, Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello.
Mable L. Boelk, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Edith L. Carey, Dubuque — Memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 685 Fremont Avenue.
Peggy A. Cross, Savanna, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22 at Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna. Visitation: 10 to 11 at the funeral home.
Carol A. Fossum, Dubuque — Gathering: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Francis P. Goedken, Dubuque — Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, St. Joseph Church Key West. Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.
Herman C. Gorton, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, Grand View United Methodist Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Vernon A. Jansen, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, Wis. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center.
Rev. John Porter, Dubuque — Graveside memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Avenue.
Terry L. Roe, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 3 p.m. Friday, July 24, River Valley Community Church, 404 Denniston St., Cassville. Visitation: 1 p.m. Friday until the time of services at the church.
Robert L. Skahill, Dubuque — Services: A livestream of the funeral mass at 10 a.m. on the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page.
Joanne Strutt, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 25 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in McGregor.
Robert J. Thillman, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2341 Maplewood Drive, Asbury, Iowa.
Jimmy D. Tope, West Union, Iowa — Graveside services: 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at West Union Cemetery.
Bill D. Winkler, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, American Legion Post #6, 1306 Delhi St.