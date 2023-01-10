DYERSVILLE, Iowa — For those unable to attend and wish to join the funeral service: Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83798369270 Meeting ID: 837 9836 9270 Passcode: Turner

Lauretta A. Turner, 92 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family and friends.

