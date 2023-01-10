Lauretta A. Turner, 92 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family and friends.
Friends are welcome to visit the family at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Dubuque, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 3 p.m., on Saturday, January 14, 2023.
Lauretta was born on November 17, 1930 in Strawberry Point, Iowa to Gus & Ella Hoyer. She was the youngest of 10 children and had many stories to relate about her life in such a large family. She graduated from Oxford Junction High School, after which she married Jim Turner in September of 1949 in Lost Nation Iowa. Their life together took them to many farms in the Oxford Junction area, to living in Maquoketa, then Minnesota and New York, before settling by their daughter in Dyersville. They were happily married 62 years until Jim’s death in 2010.
Lauretta was a hospitable & generous person and could easily say she never met a stranger. She loved the simple things that life offered, gardening, baking, sewing, canning, reading & sharing stories. She was a listening ear to many, who viewed her as another mother. Through the decades, one thing that brought her great joy was baking cakes for family & friends. Her gifts of gorgeous wedding cakes were appreciated by many couples as she would never accept any payment. Up to her last days she offered to bake a cake for her friends, despite her health. Lauretta was an active member of Jehovah’s Witnesses since 1953 and loved sharing her hope of God’s promise of a paradise earth with people. This hope sustained her, especially when her health gave out. Her family and friends look forward to spending time with her again when “the righteous will possess the earth, and they will reside forever upon it” Psalms 37:29.
Survivors include a son, Randall (Michelle) Turner of Maquoketa, Iowa, a daughter Lynette (John) Ostwinkle of Dyersville, Iowa, 4 granddaughters, 4 great granddaughters and 1 great great grandson, and many nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers, 5 sisters and 1 granddaughter.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for their excellent care and comfort they provided for Lauretta and her family. They would also like to thank their beautiful family and friends for their loving support and prayers on behalf of their family.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home (in care of the deceased) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
