IOWA CITY, Iowa — Joan M. Hynes, 93, of Iowa City, died peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
A funeral Mass will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Burial will immediately follow Mass at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Iowa City. Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation, 605 Kirkwood Ave, Iowa City. Masks will be required for those in attendance.
Joan was born on Sept. 7, 1927, in Dubuque, IA, to Ambrose and Stella (McCarthy) McCullough. She graduated from St. Columbkille High School in 1945.
She married James R. Hynes on Sept. 2, 1950, at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. After marriage, they lived for several years in Ames, IA, and then moved to Iowa City in 1957, where they raised their family. James preceded her in death on Sept. 1, 1989.
Joan worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for over 30 years, followed by 7 years of telecommunications service at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, where she retired in 1993.
Joan was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Iowa City for over 60 years. She was the best mother, grandmother, aunt and friend that anyone could ever ask for. She cherished her faith and family above all other things. With a smile on her face and a sparkle in her eyes, she was quick with a hug and welcoming to anyone she met. Joan spent countless hours nurturing her children and grandchildren and created innumerable lifelong memories. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Joan is survived by her four children, Mary Ann (Ed Woolsey) Hynes, of Des Moines, Kathleen Hynes, of Iowa City, Nancy (Dan) Bonthius, of Iowa City, and James (Kim) Hynes, of Iowa City; six grandchildren, Chelsey (Kyle) Zehrbach, Mallory Hynes, Mitchell (Keyla) Hynes, Daniel, Natalie and Ryan Bonthius; sisters-in law, Shirley McCullough, Betty Moran and Judith “Lorene” Hynes; brother-in-law, Tom Hochberger; and many nieces and nephews.
Joan is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one brother, Delbert McCullough; her twin sister, Jean Welter; brothers-in-law, Al Welter, Jim “Clarence” Hynes, Joe Gassman, John Moran; and sisters-in-law, Mary Gassman and Kay Hochberger.
The services will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. Please share memories with Joan’s family at www.lensingfuneral.com, where the Livestream Link may be found on her tribute wall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor and directed to the Regina Foundation.