James C. Bartle, Friendship, Wis. — Services: Noon Monday, Feb. 10, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. Monday until time of services at the funeral home.
Robert B. Bonnet, Lena, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lena.
David F. Engelken, Colesburg, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Colesburg. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, St. Patrick’s Parish Center, Colesburg.
Kathy A. Erner, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.
Rita Mae Kaiser, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Kellie M. Knox, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon today at the funeral home.
Elizabeth A. Krapfl, Earlville, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Earlville. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Terese A. McCarthy, Dodgeville, Wis., formerly of Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Rose Catholic Church, 519 West Roosevelt St., Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Kern R. McDermott, Placid, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Placid. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth, Iowa.
Patrick W. McTaggart, Elkader, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elkader. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the church.
Donald P. Miller, Arlington, Texas, formerly of Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
James W. Nodorft, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 1 p.m. Sunday until time of services at the funeral home.
Ann M. Novinska, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore.
William C. Ousley, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
James C. Pattison, Dubuque — Services: 4 p.m. today, Galena Bible Church, Galena.
Marlys Pfeiffer, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, McGregor. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.
Edward J. Ruh, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue.
Debra J. Slaats, Platteville, Wis. — Memorial services: 2 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: After 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Sara J. Wild, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, Bridge Christian Community Church,
395 W. Ninth St.
Merle Woerdehoff, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, until time of services at the church.
Gene P. Zumhoff, Marion, Iowa — Services: Noon Saturday, Feb. 29, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, until time of services at the funeral home.