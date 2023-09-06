Darrell “Ed” Weigert, 85, of Dubuque, passed away September 3, 2023.
Memorial services will be 10:30a.m., Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel, 2843 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque. Inurnment will be at a later date in New Oregon Cemetery, Cresco, Iowa.
Darrell was born on February 15, 1938 to Raymond O. and Jessie (Jennings) Weigert in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
Recommended for you
He was united in marriage to Judith Weigert on December 12, 1959. She preceded him in death on January 2, 1994. He married Carolyn “Sue” Weigert on March 10, 2001.
Ed attended Mt. Pleasant High School in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. He obtained a master’s degree in sociology. He later went on to obtain a master’s degree in psychology as well, graduating from Iowa Wesleyan University, the University of Northern Iowa, and the University of Iowa.
Ed worked as a school psychologist for Keystone AEA for 39 years. After retiring in Iowa, Ed worked an additional seven years as a school psychologist in Illinois.
Ed was an active member of Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel.
He enjoyed visiting fellow church friends at various nursing homes. He would often deliver meals and take friends out and about for drives around town. He also spent time delivering meals for Convivium Urban Farmstead.
In his free time, he also enjoyed giving tours at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, fishing, feeding the birds, square dancing in his younger years, and playing bridge with Sue among many friends.
Ed is survived by his wife, Sue; children, Eugene Edward (Mary) Weigert, and Jonelle R. (Al Zweibohmer) Mlady; grandchildren, Christopher Weigert, Nicholas Weigert, Samantha Weigert, Fletcher Weigert, Bethany (Dylan) Schrage, and Janel (Kyle) Ollendieck. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and a sister, Jane Ann Bitting. Also surviving are five stepchildren.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Judith Weigert; daughter, Julie J. Weigert; and a grandson, Gregory Mlady.
Ed’s family wishes to extend a most heartfelt thank you to Hospice of Dubuque for their wonderful care and compassion given to Ed, and their friends at Arbor Oaks Bible Church. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to African missionaries, Daniel and Anna Johnson (checks can be made to Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel, 2843 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque) or Whispering Hope Animal Shelter.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.