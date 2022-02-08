Ruth H. Duddeck, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on February 5, 2022 at Dubuque Specialty Care.
Family and friends may gather from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Ruth was born on March 14, 1935, in Schwetzingen, Germany, the daughter of Friedrich & Emma (Weller) Proetel. She went to trade school to become a seamstress and worked for Roshek’s in Dubuque and later worked at Randall’s Bakery and Kmart.
She married Gerhard Duddeck, on November 9, 1957, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Ruth was born and raised in Schwetzingen, Germany. She met her husband, a US soldier, while he was stationed in her hometown. She moved to Dubuque, IA where they were united in marriage in 1957. She enjoyed family time, baking, cooking German meals, gardening, and afternoon coffee and danishes with her husband.
She is survived by her husband Gerhard; two children: Tom (Deb) Duddeck and Sandi Duddeck; and brother Gunter (Karin) Proetel. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Melissa (Brad) Hahlen, Jeremy Duddeck, Chris (Brittany) Duddeck, Austin Reeg, Mackenzi Reeg, Michael Holdridge, Kyle Holdridge, and Eric Holdridge; great grandchildren: Abbie, Paige, Molly Hahlen; Baby Duddeck; and Sophia Reeg.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Sue Duddeck, parents Friedrich and Emma Proetel, in-laws Carl and Martha Duddeck, and brother Adolf Proetel.
In lieu of flowers a Ruth Duddeck Memorial Fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the staff at Dubuque Specialty Care, Hospice of Care Initiatives, Dr Runde and Julie for all the love and support given to Ruth and her family.