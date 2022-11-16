Robert M. Meyer, age 87, of Dubuque passed away at 11:44 p.m., on Monday, November 7, 2022, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. To honor Robert’s life, family and friends may visit from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Friday November 18, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m., on Friday at Behr Funeral Home with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery at a later date.
Robert was born on November 5, 1935, in Dubuque and was raised as the adopted son of Stella and Merlin Smith. Bob grew up in Dubuque and graduated from Senior High School in 1955. He served in the Marine Corps following the Korean War and was stationed in Japan and South Korea.
Robert married Carol Jones on May 4,1963, at Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque and they enjoyed 59 years happily married until his passing. Together they raised three sons, Michael, Andrew and Steven.
Bob was a hard-working man who provided well for his family, working most of his adult life as a driver-salesman for Mid-Continent Bottlers.
He was an accomplished athlete who was a fixture in the Dubuque fast-pitch softball fields for decades. Bob also golfed and bowled in scratch leagues and was an All-Star basketball player in the Marine Corps. After his playing days, he remained an avid sports fan; religiously following the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers and Tiger Woods.
One of his favorite pastimes was “Going to the dogs” at the Dubuque Greyhound Park.
Robert is survived by his wife, Carol, his sons, Michael (Lisa) of Omaha, Andrew (Christina) of Racine, Steven (Meaghan) of Iowa City, two grand-daughters, Reilly and Kirsten Meyer, his sister, Marian Reittinger of Dubuque, and a sister-in-law, Rose Meyer of Dubuque.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Jo Ann in infancy, his brother, Cletus, and a brother-in-law, Robert Reittinger.
Bob’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of MercyOne in Dubuque and their “family” at Bethany Home for all of their care, concern and support for their entire family these last few months.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Bob’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Robert Meyer Family.
