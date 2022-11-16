Robert M. Meyer, age 87, of Dubuque passed away at 11:44 p.m., on Monday, November 7, 2022, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. To honor Robert’s life, family and friends may visit from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Friday November 18, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m., on Friday at Behr Funeral Home with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery at a later date.

Robert was born on November 5, 1935, in Dubuque and was raised as the adopted son of Stella and Merlin Smith. Bob grew up in Dubuque and graduated from Senior High School in 1955. He served in the Marine Corps following the Korean War and was stationed in Japan and South Korea.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.