ONSLOW, Iowa — David J. Kremer, of Onslow, passed away on January 7, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri.
Graveside services will be at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Sacred Heart Cemetery, with Father Paul Baldwin officiating. A celebration of life will be held at the Monticello Eagles Club following the services.
David John Kramer was born on May 4, 1955, at John McDonald Hospital in Monticello, Iowa. He was the son of Nicholas and Iona (Harms) Kremer. He received his early education at Temple Hill, Sacred Heart and Monticello High School. David served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked at many different carpenter jobs over the years.
He is survived by three brothers, Edwynn Kremer, Stephen (Mary) Kremer and Robert Kremer, all of Monticello; an aunt, Elaine Buol; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Andrew Kremer.