Janice Mae Enke, 95, of Dubuque died Saturday, August 7, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 16, 2021, at the Church of the Nativity with Msgr. James Miller officiating. Entombment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 15th, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 3:45 p.m.
She was born April 9, 1926, in Marshall, MN daughter of Arthur and Clara Bladholm. She was raised in Ortonville, MN.
On August 30, 1946, she married Ronald P. Enke and they made their home in Lake Benton, MN. She was employed by the U.S. Postal Service until she stayed home to raise a family. In 1960, she and Ron moved to Mankato, MN. They then moved to Dubuque, IA in 1974 where Ron acquired ownership in Iowa Oil Company. Ron and Janice worked together there until they both retired.
She loved to travel the world with Ron. They spent winters in Florida and part of each summer in northern Minnesota. She loved to bake decorative holiday cookies for her grandchildren and the neighborhood kids. Janice earned the nickname “The Cookie Grandma”. After Ron died in 2007, she and her friends known as the “Golden Girls” enjoyed trips and dinner nights out together. Janice was a member of Nativity Parish since 1974.
Together Jan and Ron raised three children, Linda Enke, of Norfolk, VA, Brian (Paula Norby) Enke of
Dubuque, Dr. Charles (Carol) Enke of Omaha, Neb. They were blessed with grandchildren, Craig
(Mandy), Jen (special friend Chuck Baxter), Ashley (special friend Tim Platt), Christopher (Sarah), Thomas (Shelby), Stephen, Sean (Sadie) and Tonya Enke; her step grandchildren, Meredith (John) Semrad, Ian (Erin) Moodie and six great grandchildren.
Janice is survived by her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Ron and a sister Eleanor Hoff.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque, Church of the Nativity and DuRide of Dubuque.
The Enke family wish to thank Hospice of Dubuque for their support.