Sister Anne Marie Mullen, BVM, (St. Bridget), 87, of 1130 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Caritas Center.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. A virtual visitation will be held from 10:30 to 10:45 a.m., followed immediately by the funeral service. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Anne Marie was an elementary teacher in Des Moines, Iowa; Chicago; Boulder, Colo.; Butte, Mont.; and Stockton, Calif. She was a teacher, principal and day care center administrator in Omaha, Neb. She ministered as the executive director of a behavioral health center in Virginia Beach, Va., and as a secondary counselor in San Francisco and Chicago, where she also worked as a computer technician and bookkeeper.
She was born on Feb. 3, 1933, in Omaha, Neb., to John and Florence (Mullaly) Mullen. She entered the BVM congregation on Sept. 8, 1951, from St. Bridget Parish, Omaha, Neb. She professed first vows on March 19, 1954, and final vows on July 1, 1959.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Betty Jeanne (Eugene) Hubert; and a brother, John (Jack) Mullen. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Roberta Mullen, Papillion, Neb.; nieces; nephews, and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 69 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Homes, 2659 John F Kennedy Rd, Dubuque, Iowa 52002 is in charge of arrangements.