Mary K. Shaffer, 87, of Dubuque, passed away on May 10th, 2023, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
According to her wishes, no services will be held. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family during this time.
Mary was born on January 24, 1936, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Martin and Louise (Brun) Cahill. She attended Dubuque Senior High School and graduated in 1954. In November of 1956, she married Ralph Hannan, who preceded her in death. On July 5, 2008, Mary married Jim Shaffer in Dubuque.
Mary worked as a cashier at Randall’s Foodarama for 19 years. Afterward, she joined Barnstead Thermolyne and worked there for another 10 years. In her free time, she enjoyed playing euchre and had a fondness for shopping and setting up at flea markets. Mary and her husband Jim shared a love for gambling and enjoyed doing it together.
She is survived by her children: Mike Hannan, Tom Hannan, Sue (Dennis) Greenwood, Bill Hannan, and John Hannan. Mary also leaves behind ten grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Bonnie Barrientine and Nancy Cahill, as well as her brother Mike Cahill.
The family wishes to thank Hawkeye Care Center, Hospice of Dubuque, Dr. Runde and Dr Brock for all their wonderful care and compassion they showed to Mary.
