M. Paul Blum, Beetown, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, River Valley Community Church, Cassville, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.John P. Boland, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 11, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.Charlene K. Boom, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 11, Mount Hope United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the church.Kenneth L. Hess, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Calvary United Methodist Church, Stockton. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.Thomas A. Hoffman, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 3 to 5 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.Michael McGuire, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.Russell F. Pate, Farmersburg, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. John's Lutheran Church, Farmersburg. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.Sandra J. Rich, Maquoketa, Iowa — Celebration of life: 10 a.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.Grace Riley, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.Nancy C. Rodas, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, April 23, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. April 23 at the funeral home.Fred Ruef, Potosi, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10, Holiday Gardens Event Center, Potosi.Dianne L. Turtenwald, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Graveside service: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Prairie Cemetery, Fennimore.Alma C. Willenborg, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.