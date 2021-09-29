PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Isabel L. Manuell, 88, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Father John Del Priore and Deacon Bill Bussan will concelebrate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 9:30 — 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Isabel L. Manuell Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Isabel was born on November 26, 1932 in Lancaster, Wisconsin, daughter of Albert and Theresa (Klar) Langkamp. She was united in marriage to Donald E. Manuell on September 15, 1954 in Platteville. He preceded her in death on October 1, 1992. She and Donald farmed in Platteville Township. She later worked at Fendall Inc., Platteville for many years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville, where she spent many years making rosaries for missions. She and Don loved to travel. She enjoyed gardening, especially tending to her flowers, playing games and spending time with her family. She would do anything for her family.
She is survived by her four children, Karen (Dale) Wiederholt of Hazel Green, WI; Dennis (Donna) Manuell of Flagstaff, AZ; Jeff (Lila) Manuell of Rochester, MN; and Mary (Dan) Deppe of Cottage Grove, WI; eight grandchildren, Wendy (Jake) Lasee, Jason (Jessica) Manuell, Ben (Jackie) Wiederholt, Kristy Manuell, Adam Deppe, Kayla Manuell, Austin Manuell and Ethan Manuell; three great-grandchildren, Kaden Wiederholt, Henry and Sam Lasee; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, her parents, and siblings, Marion Whitaker, Guerdon Langkamp, Bea Sherman and Eleanor Leuchs.