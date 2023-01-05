WICHITA, Kan. — Bob died suddenly on Saturday December 24th at the age of 61, in a motor vehicle accident in Ottawa KS. Though gentle and modest in many aspects, you might not have believed it if you witnessed his self-proclaimed amazing karaoke and dancing abilities. Indeed the stage and dance floor will be a little less spirited without him.
In his youth, Bob was gifted both athletically and academically. Bob graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and later received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from University of Iowa. An accomplished engineer with numerous academic and professional accolades. Bob was respected for his contributions to the field and held his work in high personal regard.
Bob is survived by his three beloved children: Amy Rogers, Kelly LaPlant, and Bobby Rogers. The void his passing leaves in their hearts is both substantial and infinite. Bob is also survived by his parents Lynn and Patricia Rogers, Siblings Deborah (Dave) Wallis, Ann (Rick) Decker, Joseph (Candice) Rogers and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his sister Catherine Rogers. A Celebration of Life gathering in his honor will be held on January 7th at the American Legion Post 27, 110 S Houser St Muscatine IA 52761 from 2:00-7:00pm.
