WICHITA, Kan. — Bob died suddenly on Saturday December 24th at the age of 61, in a motor vehicle accident in Ottawa KS. Though gentle and modest in many aspects, you might not have believed it if you witnessed his self-proclaimed amazing karaoke and dancing abilities. Indeed the stage and dance floor will be a little less spirited without him.

In his youth, Bob was gifted both athletically and academically. Bob graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and later received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from University of Iowa. An accomplished engineer with numerous academic and professional accolades. Bob was respected for his contributions to the field and held his work in high personal regard.

