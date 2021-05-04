Shirley W. Kirkpatrick Telegraph Herald May 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shirley W. Kirkpatrick, 90, of Dubuque and formerly of East Dubuque, Ill., died on Monday, May 3, 2021.Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa East-dubuque-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Taproom opens in renovated, historic barn in Jackson County Ask Amy: Angry granny needs more balance 1 killed, 1 injured in ATV rollover in Edgewood Dubuque man sentenced for driving over officer's foot Darlington police: Officer saved drug dealer's life after OD; range of charges sought