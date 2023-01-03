MOUNT AYR, Iowa — William “Bill” Gilbert Bell age 86 of Mount Ayr, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.

Visitation for family and friends will be 9:00 a.m. — 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Behner Funeral Home. The funeral service will start at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Kermott officiating. Burial will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery, Fairfield. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Fund or Soteria Baptist Church in Des Moines and mailed to Daniel Bell, 9500 Woodland Drive, Johnston, Iowa 50131.

