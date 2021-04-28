Charles Fields, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg.
Cheryl L. Fluhr, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Thursday, April 29, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Calisa L. Jaster, Garber, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood, Iowa. Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 29, St. John Congregational Church, Garber.
Shirley A. Jones, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Shirley A. Regan, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 30, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Theresa Simon, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Milton E. Weber, La Motte, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 29, St. Donatus Catholic Church, St. Donatus, Iowa.
Roberta Wiederholt, Chester, Calif. — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.