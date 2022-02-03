DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Gerald Shockley, 69, of Dodgeville, formerly of Livingston, died on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Soman-Larson Funeral Home in Montfort, where services will follow. Burial will be in Rock Church Cemetery in rural Livingston.

