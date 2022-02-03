Gerald Shockley Telegraph Herald Feb 3, 2022 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Gerald Shockley, 69, of Dodgeville, formerly of Livingston, died on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Soman-Larson Funeral Home in Montfort, where services will follow. Burial will be in Rock Church Cemetery in rural Livingston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Livingston-wis Grant-county-wis Iowa-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today