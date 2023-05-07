Robert C. Henkel, 90, of Dubuque, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Dubuque Specialty Care in Dubuque.

The Funeral Service for Robert will be 10:00 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Mount Calvary Cemetery with Deacon Dave Roth officiating and military honors rendered by the American Legion Post #6.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.