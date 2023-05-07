Robert C. Henkel, 90, of Dubuque, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Dubuque Specialty Care in Dubuque.
The Funeral Service for Robert will be 10:00 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Mount Calvary Cemetery with Deacon Dave Roth officiating and military honors rendered by the American Legion Post #6.
Robert was born May 23, 1932, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Lee and Helen Gensler Henkel. On July 18, 1953, he married Jeanette G. Coleman at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dubuque. She died July 21, 2006.
Recommended for you
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving during the Korean War from 1952 until 1956.
Bob was an engineer for Dubuque Star Brewery. Prior to that, he had worked for Dubuque Packing Company for many years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing with his brothers and friends.
Survivors include one sister, Joy White of Dubuque; four brothers, Richard (Judy) Henkel of Dubuque, Charles “Chuck” (Patricia) Henkel of Harrah, OK, Gary (Connie) Henkel of Dubuque, and Jim (Madonna “Mike”) Henkel of Kellog, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, Gayle Schmitt, Helen “Lonnie” Henkel, Jeane Felderman, Sandra Zigenfuzz, and Marian Kelly, and one brother, Lee Henkel.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.