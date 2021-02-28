GALENA, Ill. — Tom Wienen, 69, passed away peacefully at home in the early-morning hours of February 26, 2021, after a 2½-year battle with pancreatic cancer — a battle against a cruel and unfair opponent that gave days of hope and weeks of heartache.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a drive-through gathering for Tom will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Furlong Funeral Chapel. The family requests you remain in your vehicle and they will greet you at the front of the building under the portico. If anyone who worked with Tom would like to drive their work vehicles through the line, we would be honored. A private funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, rural Galena.
He was born February 27, 1951, in Dubuque, the son of Harold and Mary (Oldenburg) Wienen. Tom attended St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School and was an altar server for St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He graduated from Galena High School, class of 1969.
Tom served in the Army, stationed in Germany, where he was able to do some traveling, trading cigarette coupons for gas rations. He married Connie Richardson on May 27, 1977. Tom started “working” around the age of 10, tagging along after his uncle, Al Green, soaking up as much construction trade knowledge as a 10-year-old could and doing grass cutting jobs and errands for the elderly ladies in his neighborhood. During high school, Tom worked at Lemfco Foundry and Leo’s Super Value. He then worked for Don Green Construction and later started his own businesses with his brothers. Tom did not quit working until early November of 2020 when he just did not have any more “go power.”
Galena was good to Tom and Tom was good for Galena. Together with his brothers he started/developed Indian Ridge Subdivision, Wienen Estates Subdivisions I & II, Turtle Pond Subdivision, Deer Run Estates Subdivision, Golfview Estates Subdivision, Willow Ridge Subdivision, Industrial Park, Galena Square PUD and was working on his latest project, Grandview Estates Subdivision off Gear St. He was in business when the Galena Territory started and excavated for or built countless homes in the Territory, Galena & Jo Daviess County. He never realized the impact of his work, he just enjoyed playing in the dirt. Tom’s work was his hobby, and his hobby was his work. Galena was his sandbox, and he enjoyed every minute of playing with his diggers. He was always willing to give a “digger ride” to any little future excavator who wanted one, especially his grandkids.
Tom enjoyed working with his brothers but felt truly blessed to be able to work with his sons (who both graduated from the College of Tom Wienen) daily. He taught by example from early on and gave a firm foundation for the boys to learn and carry on, on their own. He often commented on how lucky we are to have our kids and their families close by and never took that for granted. He was always ready to take his family on an adventure, and these memories will be forever cherished. He started our storage business with his sons and knew he would be leaving everything in good and capable hands. Tom enjoyed the people he met, worked for and with, and shared his knowledge of the trades willingly. Tom was interested in the projects going on in Galena and was ready to try new ideas or explore the possibilities of what could be done to make the community better. He knew three things to be true: death, taxes, and concrete WILL crack.
Tom is survived by his Mom, Mary Wienen; his wife, Connie; his much-loved sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren, Ben, Cassie, Brady, Lucy and Henry Wienen and Nick, Tilli, Thomas, Millie, and Samuel Wienen. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Dan (Cathy) Wienen and brothers and sisters-in-law, Carolyn (Jack) Creighton, Nancy (Bill) Leitzinger, and Marsha (Drew) Potthoff; his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Dad, Harold Wienen; his in-laws, Don (Betty) Richardson, and his brother and sister-in-law, Jim (Lois) Wienen.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
Before his last surgery, Tom said, “I wish I didn’t have to do this — I just want to go home and be Tom.” Unfortunately, that was not meant to be.
In place of flowers, any memorials given will be put toward a scholarship for a Galena High School senior interested in going to a trade school or starting their own business.
The family would like to thank Jessica and the entire hospice team for their care and compassion, Dr. Abbott, Dr. Engelman, and Tammi Noonan for their care and honesty, the nursing staffs at UW Madison and Mercy Cancer Center for their wonderful care, Dr. Koenigs for her kindness, the Redfearn and Flynn families for their kindness and help with the grandkids, Fr. Barch for his visits and blessings. Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.