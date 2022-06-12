Jacob W. Beam, 17, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on June 7, 2022.
A Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Family and friends may visit from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
He was born on July 8, 2004, son of Melissa Beam and William Heming Jr. He worked at Link Hydraulic and Mowtivation Lawn Service as the owner.
Jacob was a motivated hard worker, and he had his own lawn care business that he was very proud of: “Mowtivation Lawn Service.” He played basketball and football, and loved riding motorcycles with Nathan, hanging out with Caleb and Chase, and fishing with Sean. He loved to shoot hoops with Emily and pick on her.
He is survived by his mother Melissa Siegert; his father William “Bill” Heming; and his sister Emily Hermsen. Maternal grandparents Barb and Edward Beam; aunts Linda Heming, Jennifer Beam, and Crystal Arensdorf; uncles Rich Heming, David Heming, Dan Heming, and Mike Beam; cousins Angel Heming, Jason Heming, Kayla Boudreaux, Britany Heming, Ashlea Beam, Brooke Beam, and Nevaeh Budde, second cousins Nathan Heming, Sean Heming, and Hayley Heming.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather William Heming Sr., grandmother Eileen Heming, and his aunt Diane Heming.
