Kathleen “Kay” Ackerman, 96, of Dubuque, died Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Luther Manor in Dubuque.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Kathleen will be 10:30 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Church of the Nativity with Father Andy Upah as the Celebrant. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until 10:15 am at the church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Dubuque.
Kathleen was born December 25, 1925, in rural Dubuque, IA, the daughter of John and Clara Momberg Schrobilgen. On July 3, 1948, she married Francis “Fritz” Ackerman in rural Dubuque, IA. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2012.
Kay was a devoted Catholic and a member of Church of the Nativity. She enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing euchre and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye’s fan. Kay loved hosting family gatherings. She had a special lifelong relationship with her daughter, Julie.
Survivors include her children, Linda (Bill) Bastian of Eden Prairie, MN, Laura (Marty) Averill of Waterloo, IA, Sandy Ackerman of Hoosick Falls, NY, Sally Leib of Dubuque, Julie Ackerman of Mead, CO, John (Ann) Ackerman of Mounds View, MN, and Jim (Julie) Ackerman of Mead, CO; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald Schrobilgen of Asbury, IA; and two sisters, Marlene Luchsinger of Dubuque, and Jeanette Lincoln of Independence, IA.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William “Bill” Schrobilgen and John “Bub” Schrobilgen Jr., her twin sister, Ann Hall, and son-in-law, Lenny Leib.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque and Dr. Sara Loetscher. A heartfelt thank you to our sister, Sally, who so lovingly cared for Mom.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Mary’s Inn Maternity Home.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Kay’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
