Kathleen “Kay” Ackerman, 96, of Dubuque, died Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Luther Manor in Dubuque.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Kathleen will be 10:30 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Church of the Nativity with Father Andy Upah as the Celebrant. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until 10:15 am at the church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Dubuque.

