Harold F. Bausch, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, St. Clements Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Peter D. Beaves, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 30, Lacoma Golf Club, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque.
David A. Duda, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Celebration of life: Noon Sunday at the funeral home.
Jacquelyn Fitzgibbons, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Richard W. Reinhardt, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Ruth M. Schmidt, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at the funeral home.
Brian M. Sheehy, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa. Memorial services: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Wayne F. Tauke, Cascade, Iowa — After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington, Iowa.
Kenneth L. Tscharner, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: Noon today at the funeral home.
Nicholas J. Valentine, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until time of services today, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today at the church.
Gale E. Westemeier, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.