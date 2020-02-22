PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Doris M. Pitts, 91, of Platteville, Wisconsin, went to her eternal home Thursday, February 20, at Epione Pavilion, in Cuba City, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 2:00 — 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First English Lutheran Church, Agrace Hospice and Home Care, or your local Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Doris was born July 19, 1928, in South Lancaster Township to Maynard and Elma Macke. She was baptized in the Presbyterian Church, Lancaster. She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1947. After high school, she worked for Eastman Cartwright in Lancaster then moved to Madison. She was active in Rural Youth where she met her future husband, Robert. They were married on May 21, 1955. They began their life to together in Platteville on the Pitts family farm and then moved to the Macke family farm in Lancaster. In 1967, they returned to Platteville where she became the bookkeeper for Robert’s business, Pitts Electric. She also worked in the accounting office at UW-Platteville.
She enjoyed baking, gardening, bird watching, and spending time with family. She was an active member of First English Lutheran Church. She volunteered as Sunday School Music Leader. She also was active in Lutheran Church Women (LCW) and known for her German Potato Salad. She volunteered at the Platteville Thrift Store for a number of years. She enjoyed participating in Homemakers.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert; and five children, Barb TeStroete, Steve (Lesa) Pitts, Bill (Joyce) Pitts, Kathy (Brian) Silverman, and Chris (Mark) Schlueter; seven grandchildren, Janeen (Kyle) Lundey, Derek Pitts, Anneka TeStroete, Mitchell Silverman, Cami (Ryan) Croy, Alex Schlueter and Megan Schlueter; great-grandchildren, Quinn Konaha, Lydia Konaha, Mikkah Reighard; two sisters, Lorraine Riechers and Joann Schrader; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Roesler and Shirley Pitts; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maynard and Elma Macke; and also Ernest and Kathryn Pitts, Leo Riechers, Chuck Schrader, and Bernie TeStroete.
The family would like to extend a special Thank-You to Dr. Jeff White, Agrace Hospice and Home Care, especially, Linda and Jess, Epione Pavilion, Park Place Assisted Living, and Donna Digman for all the loving care provided. Also a special Thank-You to Kate Olson and Wayne Jentz for giving Bob rides to Epione so he could visit Doris.