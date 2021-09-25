C.E. “Smitty” Smith, 94, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:45 am Monday September 27, 2021, at Westminster Presbyterian Church 2155 University Avenue.
The Funeral Service for Smitty will be 11:00 am Monday, September 27, 2021, at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Rev. MargaretAnne Overstreet officiating. Burial will be 11:00 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in Jefferson City Cemetery in Jefferson, Iowa. Full military honors will be rendered by the Iowa Army National Guard and the Jefferson City Iowa VFW Post 9599.
Smitty was born May 25, 1927, in Jefferson, IA, the son of Irvin and Laura M. Fels Smith. On October 5, 1948, he married Marian Margaret Morlan at Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. She passed away in February of 1974. On June 12, 1976, he married Velma A. Shoars Schlickman in Dubuque. She passed away February 13, 2001.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1944 and served 3 1/2 months of basic training at Campo Texas. They were on their way to Japan when the A-Bomb was dropped and so instead they went to Europe. He came out as a Corporal 505 Squad 15. He was in the last infantry cycle at Fort Hood, Texas during the War. He was proud to be selected to attend an Honor Flight of Dubuque.
Smitty retired from Sieg Automotive in 1989 after 45.5 years where he was a sales manager and President.
He was a past longtime member of Dubuque Noon Optimist Club, past board member of StoryBook Hill Children’s Zoo, and volunteered at Finley Hospital for over 20 years. He loved golfing, boating, and traveling.
Survivors include one son, Jeffrey I. (Angie) Smith of Princeton, IA; one daughter, Pattee Jewel (Larry) Josephson of Webster City; two step-sons, Don (Cathy) Schlickman and Bill (Barb) Schlickman, both of Dubuque, IA; eight grandchildren, Tami Stinson, Wendy (Chad) Volkert, Jessica (Kyle) Kirby, Tim Schlickman, Stephanie (Michael) Kirby, Molly (James) Jones, Pete Schlickman, Katie (James) Schlickman-Hackbarth; great-grandchildren, Cody (Carrie) Stinson, Connor (Steph) Stinson, Colin Stinson and Kaela Rahaman, Korbin, Jaxen, Ethan, Hannah, and Ava Kirby, Vincent and Leo Hackbarth, Dominic Volkert, Natalie and Landon Jones; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Maddie Kanoff and Aubrey Jo Stinson and his special friend, Maxine Robinson.
Besides his wives, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald (Betty) Smith, and two stepsisters, Donna and Valeda.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Dubuque Noon Optimist Club and StoryBook Hill Children’s Zoo.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences sent to the family by visiting Smitty’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.