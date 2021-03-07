GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Eldoris Marie Borcherding, age 80, of Garnavillo, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
She was born on October 25, 1940, to Alvin and Marie (Bierdaum) Noeding. Eldoris graduated from Garnavillo High School in 1959. On June 18, 1960, Eldoris was united in marriage with Harvey Borcherding at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Garnavillo, and the couple was later blessed with three daughters.
Eldoris was a lifetime member of St. Paul’s Church in Garnavillo and sang in the choir. She loved spending time with family, playing cards, scrabble and boggle. In her spare time, Eldoris did jigsaw puzzles and word finds.
Eldoris will be forever loved and cherished by her three daughters, Marilee (Larry) Peters, of Marion, JoAnn (Doug) Nelson & Shirley (Curtis) Kraetsch, both of Cedar Rapids; two grandsons, Colin (Jess) Peters, Riley Peters; sisters and brothers in law, Carlyn Meyer, Darlene (Lyle) Glawe, of Garnavillo, Jan (Jim) Solomon, Dennis Borcherding, and Helen Borcherding; and many nieces and nephews.
Eldoris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Harvey; sister, Elgen Meyer; and brother-in-law, Bernell Borcherding.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 001 S. Industrial Park Road, Garnavillo, where the family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. today. Funeral service will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, with Rev. Gary Hatcher officiating. Interment will be at Garnavillo Community Cemetery, Garnavillo.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Garnavillo Fire and EMS.