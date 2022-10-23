Sister Dolores Becker, BVM, 83, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Dr., Dubuque, Iowa, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Visitation will be from 9-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in the Mary Frances Clarke Chapel at Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of Memories will be at 9:30 a.m., followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Dolores was an elementary teacher in Chicago; Seattle; Tigard, Ore.; and Portland, Ore. She served as director of religious education in Butte, Mont.; San José, Calif.; and Lodi, Calif. She ministered as a pastoral associate in Norridge, Ill.; Hampton, Va.; and Fresno, Calif. She codirected a Christian life center in Manchester, N.H., supervised a home for people with AIDS in West Hempstead, N.Y., and served as a licensed practical nurse in West Babylon, N.Y., and Amityville, N.Y.
She was born Aug. 30, 1939, in San Francisco to George and Dolores (Banker) Becker. She entered the BVM congregation Aug. 2, 1957, from Most Holy Redeemer Parish, San Francisco. She professed first vows on Feb. 3, 1960, and final vows on July 16, 1965. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Bill Becker, and a brother-in-law Gordon Porter.
She is survived by a sister Nancy Porter, San Francisco; two nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 65 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.