Joan Berning, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Verna Mae C. Burkle, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Janis L. Carroll, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Cathy A. Custer, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Daniel Gardner, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Memorial service: 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Shirley A. Hrubik, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Bernard L. Keller, Stitzer, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, Stitzer United Methodist Church.
Terry J. Lang, Harpers Ferry, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, St. Mary’s Church, McGregor, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Joseph M. McDermott, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Happy’s Place.
Thomas J. Moses, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona.
Karen S. Potter, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Evelyn M. Redman, Patch Grove, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Garrity Funeral Chapel, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Jane M. Roberts, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Richard D. Snyder, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 4, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Celebration of life: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Glenda K. Steger, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Prayer service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
John J. Thill, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Mary Jo Wilke, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. today, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 2 p.m. today at the church.
Mary A. Yager, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster; and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Willo M. Young, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, Community Evangelical Free Church, Platteville. Services: 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.