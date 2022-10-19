In the early morning hours of Saturday, October 15, Thaddeus L. Anderson answered his final call to be with our Lord. Thad, devoted husband, father, son, brother, friend, and mentor to many, will be deeply missed. For the past 29 years, he served as a physician and partner at Dubuque Obstetrics and Gynecology. He was a hard worker who cared passionately for his family, friends, partners, coworkers, and patients.
A visitation will be held at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home 3 to 7pm, Thursday, October 20th. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church at 10:30am, Friday, October 21st.
Born in DeRidder, Louisiana to Quentin and Barbara (Hoffman) Anderson and oldest of 4, his family eventually settled in Park Forest, Illinois. He graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago Circle Campus with a B.S. in Pharmacy, working as a Pharmacist while continuing on to Medical School at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Urbana-Champaign. It was there he met his future wife, Michele. He graduated medical school as Valedictorian and went on to complete his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Iowa. After 4 years of active duty with the U.S. Army as a physician in Germany and Missouri, he was honorably discharged at the rank of Major. He joined Dubuque OB/GYN in 1993.
Thad was involved in multiple medical organizations including: The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, where he served on various committees and in leadership roles, culminating in being elected Chair of the Midwest District VI and receiving the McCain Fellowship; The Central Association of Obstetrics and Gynecology, where he was elected as a Trustee, and was invited to join the Central Travel Club; University of Iowa as adjunct Clinical Professor, Friend of OB/GYN Residency Program, Site Director for Community Based OB/GYN Clinical Education, and Chair of Iowa Maternal Mortality Committee. It is a sign of who he was that there are many more we don’t have space to list here.
Dr. Anderson was a beloved member of the Dubuque community. As his family can attest, during most errands he was recognized (even in elevators in Chicago!) and greeted, or thanked for delivering their baby. He was finding more and more that he was delivering the babies of babies he had delivered, much to his amusement.
In addition to his busy practice, he loved being a part of his children’s pursuits, as a Troop 7 Boy Scout Leader, where he enjoyed going on High Adventures; an AYSO soccer referee; and as an active member of St. Anthony Parish. He was a generous, caring and loving husband and father. Thad enjoyed nothing more than traveling all over the world and sharing a delicious meal and a great glass of wine with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Michele, and their four children: Aric (Brigid Kelley), Nick, Alaine, and Katie; his mother, Barbara, two brothers, Mark (Kris) and Kevin, his sister, Juliana (S.O. Kevin); mother-in-law, Eloise Kennedy; in-laws: David (Julia) Kennedy, Phil (Julie) Kennedy, Ed (Vicki) Kennedy and Melanie (Brad) Schultz; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Quentin and father-in-law, Don Kennedy.
If Thad had written this, it would have been only five words: I lived a good life.
