In the early morning hours of Saturday, October 15, Thaddeus L. Anderson answered his final call to be with our Lord. Thad, devoted husband, father, son, brother, friend, and mentor to many, will be deeply missed. For the past 29 years, he served as a physician and partner at Dubuque Obstetrics and Gynecology. He was a hard worker who cared passionately for his family, friends, partners, coworkers, and patients.

A visitation will be held at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home 3 to 7pm, Thursday, October 20th. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church at 10:30am, Friday, October 21st.

