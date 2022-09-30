Mary Jean Barry, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Mount Olivet Cemetery. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Backpocket Brewery, 333 E. 10th St.
Gladys Ertel, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
James E. Giesen, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer and sharing of memories at 6:30 p.m., Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Church of the Resurrection.
Janice M. Hancock, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg. Service: 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Betty Jungk, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, Hope Church.
Donald L. Kahle, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Nester W. Lampe, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Donatus (Iowa) Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Jeanette A. Meneguin, Scales Mound, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena, Ill.
Bernadette O’Brien, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien.
Jeanine E. Rodas, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elkader. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Louis G. Soppe, Monticello, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello.
Billy L. Stant, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, First Presbyterian Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Velda L. Temperley, East Dubuque, Ill. — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Wesley United Methodist Church, East Dubuque.
Robert M. Webster, Scales Mound, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Miller-Steinke Funeral Home, Scales Mound. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Donald E. Wiederholt, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green.
