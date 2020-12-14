Roger Stillmunkes Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Dec 14, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Roger Stillmunkes, 80, of Altoona and formerly of Holy Cross, died on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Holy-cross-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today