GALENA, Ill. — Donna Hefel, 74 of Galena, IL passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Friends may call from 5 to 7 PM, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Galena. She was born March 2, 1948, in Hazel Green, WI the daughter of Donald E. and Eldora M. (Lisk) Rury. Donna graduated from Galena High School in 1966. After school, she worked for the FBI in Washington, DC, and later worked 20-plus years for Dr. Darling. She was united in marriage to Clyde Hefel on November 29, 1969. They were blessed with one child Michael. Donna was one of the kindest people who always put others first. Her son and three grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. Before getting sick she wouldn’t miss a sporting activity. She also enjoyed going on day trips with all her sisters. She is survived by her husband of fifty-two years, Clyde Hefel, son Michael (Cindy Heller), grandchildren, Ethan, Addison, and Owen, two brothers, Don (Deb) Rury; Jerry (Joy) Rury; three sisters, Bonnie (Terry) Murphy; Debbi Houy, and Rebecca (Gerald Treat) Rury, a brother-in-law, Leo (Sharon) Hefel, and her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, father and mother-in-law, Phillip and Mary Hefel; two sisters-in-law, Mary Allen, and Mary Hefel, two brothers-in-law, James Hefel and Robert Allen.
The family would like to thank Dr. Beth Gullone (Midwest Medical Center), Medical Oncology Clinic, Dr. Hermann, and especially the Hospice of Dubuque; nurse Jessica Studtmann for making her final days comforting and pain-free.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Hospice of Dubuque in memory of Donna. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.