PEOSTA, Iowa — Anna Marie B. Walsh, 83, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Anna Marie will be held from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa, where services for Anna Marie will be held at 11:30 a.m., with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Prairie Cemetery in Zwingle, Iowa.
Anna Marie was born October 8, 1938, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of William C. and Catherine F. “Rena” (Murphy) Walsh. She received her education from St. John’s Catholic School in the Peosta, Iowa. She loved and spent most of her life working on the farm and helping her brothers and sisters and helping with the animals.
She is survived by one brother, William C. (Karen) Walsh both of Peosta, IA; nieces and nephews, Pat (Toni) Walsh of Platteville, WI, Cindy Yoder of Conesville, IA, Bill (Michelle) Walsh Jr. of Cuba City, WI, Carrie (Tyler) Schmidt of Rochester, MN; three great nephews Caleb and Wyatt Yoder, and Sawyer Walsh; three great Nieces Taylor and Hanna Walsh, and Emma Frain.
She is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Benedict, Francis, Clement and John Walsh; and four sisters, Anastasia in Infancy, Catherine Walsh, Angella Walsh, and Mary Ellen Walsh.
The family would like to thank all the Nurses and staff at Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for all their wonderful care and Kindness they gave to Anna Marie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.